LAC Clash: Assam Chamber Of Commmerce Appeals To Traders Not To Procure Chinese Products 

The nationwide anger against China is visible in every nook and corner of the country. As several organisations continue to press for a ban on Chinese goods, the Assam Chamber of Commerce has made an appeal to its traders in Assam not to procure any Chinese products.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network a day after Indian and Chinese troops clashed violently at Galwan Valley after continued Chinese belligerence, Sanjive Narain, President of Assam Chamber of Commerce said that it is time to hit China below the belt. Stressing on the need to do away with Chinese goods, the Assam Chamber of Commerce president said that it will be the most befitting reply.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee, others salute Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan

"We have asked all the traders not to procure any Chinese goods. Because, when traders will not procure, definitely products will not be available in the market. As far as sales is concerned, we have also asked them not to sell those products," said Sanjive Narain.

He further said that China needs to be taught a lesson and the best reply is to hit their economy. Stating that Chinese products have the biggest market in India, Narain said that there is already a global anger against China and this is the best time to give them back.

READ | Chinese commanding officer part of Galwan LAC clash with India among China's casualties

When asked about the Chinese investments in various Indian companies, Narain said we should follow China in this regard. "You see when the Covid-19 outbreak happened in China, the Chinese government bought shares in all the US and European companies based in China. In the same way, Indian government should come forward to take over the investment made by China in Indian companies," he said.

READ | UN chief urges India, China to exercise restraint after violent face-off at Galwan valley

He further stressed on how India became self-reliant within a short span of time following the Covid-19 outbreak to produce PPE kits as an example.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Chamber of Commerce is an apex body of traders across the State. The appeal made by ACC in regards to Chinese products will definitely hit the market of such goods in the Northeast as most of the supplies to other States in the region, goes through the State of Assam.