Congress Party Slams Govt Over The Appointment Of India's First CDS

As General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Congress party targetted General Bipin Rawat and his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Congress party's Lok Sabha leader on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the Central Government has taken General Rawat's performance and ideological predilection into cognizance. He also wrote about the Indian Army being an apolitical institution.

At the End, Mr Rawat become the 1st #ChiefOfDefenceStaff, Govt certainly taken all his perfrmnces into cognizance including his ideological predilection, Indian Army is an apolitical institution for which each & every Indian irrespective of Caste Class Creed Community is proud of — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 30, 2019

The National Spokesperson of the Congress party Manish Tewari slammed the Central government over the appointment of CDS. Taking to Twitter, he wrote about how the government has started on a wrong foot with regards to CDS. He also warned the government over how time will reveal the implications of this decision.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

In a series of further tweets, he also questioned the government over the nomenclature and the responsibilities of the post of CDS.

1/1 Why is appointment of a CDS is fraught with difficulties & ambiguities ?

What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister have in relation to the three service chief’s in terms of Military advise tendered to the government?Will the advise — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2019

Questioning the government further, he wrote, "1/2 of the CDS overrides the advice of the respective Service Chief’s? 2. Will the CDS as a Permanent Chairperson of Joint Chief’s of Staff Committee outrank the three service Chiefs? Would the three Chief’s report to Defense Minister through Defense Secretary or through CDS now?"

Questioning further about whether or not the Defence Secretary would continue to remain the administrative head of the Defense Ministry, Tewari asked, "What will be the position of CDS qua Defense Secretary? Would the Defense Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defense Ministry? What is the remit/mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs?"

The Congress spokesperson also raised doubts over CDS overriding the Service Chief in regards to tri-Service agencies and organizations. He questioned, "Would the CDS override the Service Chiefs with regard to tri-Service agencies and organisations? What are the implications of the appointment of a CDS on Civil-Military Relations- the equilibrium of which has been India's singular Success since 1947? Are we down a portentous path?"

