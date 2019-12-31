The Debate
Congress Party Slams Govt Over The Appointment Of India's First CDS

Politics

Congress party on Tuesday questioned the government over the appointment of former COAS General Bipin Rawat as India's first-ever Chief of Defence staff

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

As General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Congress party targetted General Bipin Rawat and his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Congress party's Lok Sabha leader on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the Central Government has taken General Rawat's performance and ideological predilection into cognizance. He also wrote about the Indian Army being an apolitical institution.

The National Spokesperson of the Congress party Manish Tewari slammed the Central government over the appointment of CDS. Taking to Twitter, he wrote about how the government has started on a wrong foot with regards to CDS. He also warned the government over how time will reveal the implications of this decision.

READ | General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at the National War Memorial

Manish Tewari questions the appointment of CDS

In a series of further tweets, he also questioned the government over the nomenclature and the responsibilities of the post of CDS.

Questioning the government further, he wrote, "1/2 of the CDS overrides the advice of the respective Service Chief’s? 2. Will the CDS as a Permanent Chairperson of Joint Chief’s of Staff Committee outrank the three service Chiefs? Would the three Chief’s report to Defense Minister through Defense Secretary or through CDS now?"

READ | US congratulates Gen Rawat, says 'CDS post will catalyse India-US military cooperation'

Questioning further about whether or not the Defence Secretary would continue to remain the administrative head of the Defense Ministry, Tewari asked, "What will be the position of CDS qua Defense Secretary? Would the Defense Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defense Ministry? What is the remit/mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs?"

The Congress spokesperson also raised doubts over CDS overriding the Service Chief in regards to tri-Service agencies and organizations. He questioned, "Would the CDS override the Service Chiefs with regard to tri-Service agencies and organisations? What are the implications of the appointment of a CDS on Civil-Military Relations- the equilibrium of which has been India's singular Success since 1947? Are we down a portentous path?"

READ | CDS Row: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes a veiled jibe at govt over Gen Rawat's appointment

READ | General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Published:
COMMENT
