Gautam Gambhir Attacks Kejriwal Over Waterlogged Delhi Roads; Accuses Him Of 'inaction'

As the National capital was flooded following heavy rains on Sunday, the cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack at Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Rains lashed parts of the national capital during the early hours of Sunday bringing much-needed respite for Delhiites from the scorching heat. The rain was followed by lightning and a thunderstorm. However, it resulted in water-logging in several areas.

Gambhir slammed the Chief Minister over inaction, adding that the latter puts the blame on BJP instead of doing something.

"In last 6 years in every monsoon situation is the same. He doesn't work except talking to press and advertising. He puts blame on BJP and other agencies. He has to take up the responisbilty," said Gambhir.

सुना है लंदन-पैरिस जैसी सड़कों पर दिल्ली सरकार "Rain Water Harvesting" की योजना चला रही है!



इसकी Advertisements देखने को कब मिलेंगी मुख्यमंत्री जी? pic.twitter.com/fY2Pt8DOvt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the agencies faced many difficulties due to the virus. "This is not the time to blame each other. Everyone has to fulfill their responsibilities together. Wherever water is filled, we will try to remove it immediately," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

The Delhi CM also said that the road under Minto Bridge has been cleared of waterlogging. "I was in contact with agencies since morning and was monitoring the process of removing water. We're keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever there is waterlogging, it is being pumped out immediately," he said.

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

The national capital and adjoining areas, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, received heavy rainfall during the early hours of Sunday. Besides issues with the civic amenities, in another incident, a man was found dead at the Minto Bridge area. Identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy rainfall this morning.

#WATCH Delhi: A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/OhwpyIU2Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus.

Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation. According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 47.9 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4 mm. Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 38 and 49% less rains in July. Srivastava said the fresh spell of rains will reduce the deficit to some extent.

