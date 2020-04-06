Gautam Gambhir Offers Delhi CM 1000 PPEs, Says 'time For Talk Is Over, It's Time To Act'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called out the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday as he claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had made dual claims. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir pointed out at the Deputy Chief Minister had earlier stated that there was a shortage of funds and now Kejriwal has claimed that there is a shortage of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in the national capital. Nevertheless, the former cricketer also announced that he has procured 1000 PPE kits and is willing to donate them to the government.

Arvind ji, first ur Deputy claims shortage of funds. Now u contradict him & say there is shortage of kits Anyway, procured 1000 PPE kits. Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for ur response #DelhiNeedsHonesty https://t.co/Q4Fz4XzTDv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 6, 2020

READ | COVID-19: 693 New Cases, 30 Deaths In Last 24 Hours; 63% Mortality Rate In 60+ Age Group

Kejriwal thanks Gambhir, seeks help

After Dy CM Sisodia claimed that there is a shortage of funds, Gambhir pledged to donate Rs 50 lakhs, taking his total donation to Rs 1 crore. Responding to the BJP MP's donation, CM Kejriwal thanked Gambhir and stated that the problem is not of money but of the availability of PPE kits. The CM also requested Gambhir if he could help the government purchase PPEs for the healthcare workers in Delhi.

READ | Kejriwal Responds To Gambhir After His Donation Pledge, Questions Availability Of PPE Kits

Kejriwal had earlier accused the Centre of not providing the Delhi government with even a single PPE kit despite having written to them asking for the same, "We are facing a shortage of PPE kits. We have written to the Centre to supply the kits, essential for our doctors and nurses. But we haven't received even one PPE kit from the Union government so far."

READ | 'No Relief Fund For Delhi': Sisodia Urges Centre To Not Play Politics Amid A Health Crisis

Sisodia attacks Centre

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday had accused the Centre of being unfair to the national capital in terms of the relief fund allotment that was announced to combat COVID-19 crisis. Lamenting that Delhi has not received a single penny from the total amount of Rs 11,092 crore allotted to all states, Sisodia asked the Centre to not play politics at the time of national disaster.

READ | Coronavirus: Centre Sets Up 11 Response Groups With PMO & Cabinet Secretariat Members

"At this time when the country is battling COVID-19, and the Delhi Government is working closely with the Centre in combating the epidemic, it was shocking and painful to see that the relief package of Rs 11,092 cr was not provided to Delhi. I appeal to the Centre to not play politics while the country is facing a disaster," Manish Sisodia told ANI.