Kejriwal Responds To Gambhir After His Donation Pledge, Questions Availability Of PPE Kits

Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took an apparent jibe at the availability of the PPE kits as he acknowledged the offer of BJP leader Gautam Gambhir

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gautam Gambhir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday pointed out the issue of availability of the PPE kits as he acknowledged the offer of BJP leader Gautam Gambhir. This comes after Gambhir announced that he would be donating an additional ₹50 lakh in order to solve the urgent medical needs required in Delhi.

Earlier, the BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called out Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for requesting PPE kits and masks from the Centre accusing him of never getting back to him on the money that he had pledged for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for his offer, however, requested him to help the capital with the availability of PPE kits.

Kejriwal had earlier accused the Centre of not providing them with even a single PPE kit despite having written to them asking for the same, "We are facing a shortage of PPE kits. We have written to the Centre to supply the kits, essential for our doctors and nurses. But we haven't received even one PPE kit from the Union government so far," said Kejriwal. 

READ: Gautam Gambhir slams Kejriwal for demanding PPE kits, reminds him of his 50 lakh donation

READ: India's Coronavirus cases cross 4000; death toll rises to 109: Ministry of Health

Gautam Gambhir helps Delhi fight coronavirus

In his tweet, Gautam Gambhir emphasised the need for donation in order to fight the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. He wrote his donation would help the government to solve the urgent medical needs like getting masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. He expressed hope towards the government for prioritising the citizens of Delhi citizens in such difficult times.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's confirmed cases cross 4000-mark; 109 deaths confirmed

READ: PM Modi's FULL Covid speech to BJP cadre: 'This is a long battle; mustn't tire; must win'

First Published:
