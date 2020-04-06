Kejriwal Responds To Gambhir After His Donation Pledge, Questions Availability Of PPE Kits

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday pointed out the issue of availability of the PPE kits as he acknowledged the offer of BJP leader Gautam Gambhir. This comes after Gambhir announced that he would be donating an additional ₹50 lakh in order to solve the urgent medical needs required in Delhi.

Earlier, the BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called out Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for requesting PPE kits and masks from the Centre accusing him of never getting back to him on the money that he had pledged for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for his offer, however, requested him to help the capital with the availability of PPE kits.

Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u. https://t.co/YtFP4MjYo3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 6, 2020

Kejriwal had earlier accused the Centre of not providing them with even a single PPE kit despite having written to them asking for the same, "We are facing a shortage of PPE kits. We have written to the Centre to supply the kits, essential for our doctors and nurses. But we haven't received even one PPE kit from the Union government so far," said Kejriwal.

Gautam Gambhir helps Delhi fight coronavirus

In his tweet, Gautam Gambhir emphasised the need for donation in order to fight the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. He wrote his donation would help the government to solve the urgent medical needs like getting masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. He expressed hope towards the government for prioritising the citizens of Delhi citizens in such difficult times.

CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Dy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don't suffer!



1 CR would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi pic.twitter.com/b1ve6gkWOZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 6, 2020

