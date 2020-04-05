Gautam Gambhir Slams Kejriwal For Demanding PPE Kits, Reminds Him Of His 50 Lakh Donation

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called out Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for requesting PPE kits and masks from the Centre accusing him of never getting back to him on the money that he had pledged for the same. Gautam Gambhir, 2 weeks ago had pledged 50 lakh for making more PPE kits and masks available in the capital city.

'Crocodile tears & victim card'

"If millions of PPE promotions were put on TV from morning to evening, then the public would benefit. 2 weeks ago I had pledged 50 lakh for PPE Kits and Masks, till date no feedback. Now asking from the centre @ArvindKejriwal The two weapons, crocodile tears and victim card," read Gautam Gambhir's tweet.

सुबह से शाम तक TV पे प्रचार के करोड़ों अगर PPE Kits पे लगाते तो जनता का कुछ भला हो जाता



2 हफ़्ते पहले मैंने PPE Kits और Masks के लिए 50 लाख pledge किये थे, आज तक कोई feedback नहीं. अब centre से मांग रहे हैं @ArvindKejriwal के दो हथियार, घड़ियाली आंसू और victimcard pic.twitter.com/Cm11UcyBT5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 4, 2020

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal accused the Centre of not providing them with even a single PPE kit despite having written to them asking for the same, "We are facing a shortage of PPE kits. We have written to the Centre to supply the kits, essential for our doctors and nurses. But we haven't received even one PPE kit from the Union government so far," said Kejriwal. There are 445 positive cases for COVID-19 in the national capital.

