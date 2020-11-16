After Bihar Victory, BJP Sends Bhupender Yadav To Script Hyderabad Municipal Polls Success

Even as the NDA won the assembly elections in Bihar, the campaign mode of the BJP has not come to pause with the top leadership focussing on the next big hurdle - the 2021 West Bengal elections. However, the saffron party is also eyeing expanding down south - the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. While in Tamil Nadu, BJP is in alliance with the AIADMK and its main aim is to improve its own performance by making inroads in the state that is suffering a vacuum due to demise of Jayalalitha and Karunanidhi, it has shifted gears towards Telangana after the increased vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and victory in recently concluded bypoll for Dubbak assembly seat.

BJP's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who steered the NDA victory in Bihar, has now been sent to Hyderabad to focus on the Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Other leaders in the team are Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Gujarat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela, and Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda has appointed Shri @byadavbjp as the party's election incharge & Shri @mla_sudhakar, Shri @ShelarAshish, Shri @pradipsinhbjp & Shri Satish Reddy as election co-incharges for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. pic.twitter.com/El6fdvBJqO — BJP (@BJP4India) November 15, 2020

Dubbak Bypoll

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won the by-election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana.

He defeated his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes. The bypoll, held on November 3, was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The TRS had fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

In the Lok Sabha elections last year, BJP increased its vote share to 19 percent from the previous 7% and won four Lok Sabha seats, while the TRS won nine seats and Congress won three. BJP had also won a key seat of Nizamabad as its candidate Arvind Dharmapuri defeated chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) daughter K Kavitha. The victory in Adilabad and Karimnagar which are TRS bastion also emboldened party's ambitions. Now the Dubbak victory is seen as BJP's major effort to displace Congress as the political opponent in Telangana even though it faces a stiff fight from AIMIM.

