GHMC Polls: Telangana BJP Targets 'corrupt' TRS, Says 'people Will Vote Out Inefficiency'

Hitting out at the opposition, BJP Telangana unit spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls is a battle between the 'corrupt' Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the 'transparent' BJP. The BJP spokesperson said that the GHMC election is a fight between 'dictatorship' and 'democracy'. While speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said the GHMC is a fight between all the parties that follow 'family rule' versus the BJP which follows 'public rule'.

NV Subhash told ANI, "This GHMC election is a fight between all the parties that follow family rule versus BJP which follows the public rule. This election is majorly a fight between the corrupt TRS and the transparent BJP party. It is a fight between dictatorship and democracy. The central leaders of BJP are also paying a visit to Hyderabad just to expose the corrupt government of TRS."

BJP: GHMC polls is a battle between corrupt & transparent'

Pointing towards the 2016 GHMC elections, the BJP spokesperson said that the people of Hyderabad have got a clear idea of the false promises of TRS and this is why they have decided to vote against TRS in GHMC polls 2020. Speaking further NV Subhash said that the GHMC election is going to set a milestone for the 2023 Assembly elections. 'People have decided to vote out TRS for their inefficiency,' he added.

NV Subhash said, "In a public meeting presided by Telangana Chief Minister KCR we can see that the people were under pressure of the local TRS leaders. For taking part in the public meeting, TRS paid the public a hefty sum." GHMC election will be held on December 1 and the counting of votes shall take place on December 4.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC is being conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. In the 2016 elections, TRS secured a comfortable majority with 99 wins with AIMIM coming a distant second amid its candidates emerging victorious in 44 seats. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

The Telangana State Election Commission stated that the election will be conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by its success in the Dubbak Assembly by-election, BJP is looking to make further inroads in an election where allies TRS and AIMIM are fighting separately.

(With ANI inputs)