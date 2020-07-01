Giriraj Singh Welcomes Extension Of PMGKY, Says PM Modi Understands 'pain Of Poor'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Tuesday, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to the end of November. The extension will allow more than 80 crore citizens to get 5 kg of rice or wheat free of cost till November. Eligible households under the scheme shall be entitled to 1kg of channa per month as well.

"Today also he has discharged his responsibility. This is an example of connecting directly with the poor of the country. He knows their pain," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Alleging "corruption" in the delivery of schemes during Congress rule, he said that the money was reaching directly to the beneficiaries under PM Modi's rule.

PM Modi announces extension

PM Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday afternoon where he announced the extension of the programme. He said, "The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended till Diwali and Chhat Puja, i.e till the end of November. This implies that this scheme giving free ration to 80 crore people will be applicable even in the months of July, August, September, October and November. The government will provide more than 80 crore people with 5 kg wheat or rice. Moreover, every household shall be given 1 kg channa free of cost. More than Rs.90,000 crore will be spent on the expansion of this scheme."

Lockdown guidelines

Union Home Ministry, on Monday, issued a guideline for 'Unlock 2.0'. The guidelines prohibits opening of educational institutions, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and large congregations. The MHA has shortened the night curfew timing, which is now from 10 PM to 5 AM, and stated that national directives for COVID management will remain in force at all places during the period.

Prior to the Centre's lockdown extension, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Mizoram and Tamil Nadu extended lockdown in their respective states. Most state governments have stated that further relaxations will be allowed in the next phase. Assam has imposed lockdown in Guwahati, Telanagana is mulling to re-impose lockdown in Hyderabad, Karanataka has imposed Sunday lockdown from July 5.

