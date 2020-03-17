'Miss Him Every Day': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Remembers Manohar Parrikar On Death Anniversary

On the first death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, his successor as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday remembered him and said that not a single day has passed when he has not missed the late leader.

"I miss him every single day. Every time when I sit to take administrative decisions or attend party function or in social life, his imprints are found everywhere," Sawant told reporters after paying floral tributes at Panaji's Miramar Beach.

'My govt is taking forward his vision'

Sawant took over the control of the state last year after Parrikar died from pancreatic cancer at his residence in Panaji. "My government is taking forward the vision of former Chief Minister who had always thought of development keeping in mind the requirement for the next 25 years in all the sectors. The infrastructure development, which had started during the tenure of Parrikar will be completed by the year 2022," Sawant added.

Paid respectful tributes to Padma Bhushan Dr. Manohar Bhai Parrikar on his Punyatithi today. pic.twitter.com/L8LMIZtOIH — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 17, 2020

Sawant said that Parrikar constructed a few of the best educational infrastructure facilities. "We have well-equipped hospitals, Primary health centre, sub-centre and others. The work on the super-speciality block of Goa medical college and hospital would be completed soon," he said.

Sawant said that the best tributes to Parrikar would be by ensuring that Goa is kept garbage-free and clean. BJP ministers Dipak Pauskar, Philip Neri Rodrigues, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai were also present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh releases book on Manohar Parrikar

On the eve of the first death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released a coffee table book on the life and times of the former Union minister. The book titled 'Invincible' has been edited by former Member of Parliament and BJP leader Tarun Vijay. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and several MPs were present at the release of the book.

Tarun Vijay JI which is a tribute to former Defence Minister Late Manohar Parrikar Ji on his first death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dJn7x6Qdjn — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) March 16, 2020

