The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Miss Him Every Day': Goa CM Pramod Sawant Remembers Manohar Parrikar On Death Anniversary

Politics

On the first death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant remembering him said that not a single day has passed when he has not missed him.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goa

On the first death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, his successor as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday remembered him and said that not a single day has passed when he has not missed the late leader.  

"I miss him every single day. Every time when I sit to take administrative decisions or attend party function or in social life, his imprints are found everywhere," Sawant told reporters after paying floral tributes at Panaji's Miramar Beach.

'My govt is taking forward his vision'

Sawant took over the control of the state last year after Parrikar died from pancreatic cancer at his residence in Panaji. "My government is taking forward the vision of former Chief Minister who had always thought of development keeping in mind the requirement for the next 25 years in all the sectors. The infrastructure development, which had started during the tenure of Parrikar will be completed by the year 2022," Sawant added.

Sawant said that Parrikar constructed a few of the best educational infrastructure facilities. "We have well-equipped hospitals, Primary health centre, sub-centre and others. The work on the super-speciality block of Goa medical college and hospital would be completed soon," he said.

Sawant said that the best tributes to Parrikar would be by ensuring that Goa is kept garbage-free and clean. BJP ministers Dipak Pauskar, Philip Neri Rodrigues, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai were also present on the occasion.

READ | Biopic to be made on ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

READ | 'Winning Zilla Panchayat elections, true tribute to Manohar Parrikar': Goa BJP Chief

Rajnath Singh releases book on Manohar Parrikar

On the eve of the first death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released a coffee table book on the life and times of the former Union minister. The book titled 'Invincible' has been edited by former Member of Parliament and BJP leader Tarun Vijay. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and several MPs were present at the release of the book. 

READ | Govt renames IDSA as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'

READ | New Goa BJP president pays tribute to Parrikar; takes charge

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19