'Winning Zilla Panchayat Elections, True Tribute To Manohar Parrikar': Goa BJP Chief

While speaking about the upcoming Goa Zilla Panchayat elections which are slated to be held on March 22, Goa BJP Chief Sadanand Shet Tanavde spoke about how winning the elections would be a true tribute to former CM Manohar Parrikar. The former BJP leader who had also served as the Defence Minister in the Modi Cabinet died last year after battling cancer.

On his first death anniversary, the BJP Chief addressed the party workers stating that them winning their respective booths would be "a true shradhanjali to Parrikar." "There is not a single day when we do not think of Parrikar, especially during elections, when we feel his loss," Tanavade told the reporters.

Goa Zilla Panchayat elections to be postponed?

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had urged political parties to not have any closed-door meetings or mass political gatherings ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections. However, defying his own diktat he continued to have multiple closed-door political meetings at a number of places.

According to reports, CM Sawant addressed closed meetings at Anjuna, Morjim, Harmal, and many other places in Zilla Panchayat constituencies. It is also reported that the Chief Minister will continue to campaign for the polls at other places too.

Although Goa has not reported any positive cases of the novel disease till now, the Opposition parties in Goa have been demanding the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections which are slated to be held on March 22, to be postponed.

(With Agency Inputs)