Goa CM Pramod Sawant Urges Parties To Avoid Closed-door Meets; Pubs & Public Places Closed

In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged political parties to avoid closed-door meetings and not to hold mass gatherings during the run-up of Zilla Panchayat polls scheduled on March 22.

"I request the political parties to avoid closed-door meetings and meeting with a large number of people in order to avoid further circumstances," said Sawant.

The Goa Chief Minister held a high-level committee meeting on the health situation of people in the coastal state. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and other top officials. Following this, Pramod Sawant announced the closure of all educational institutions till March 31.

"All educational institutions -- from Anganwadis to universities -- to remain closed till March 31. However the Board examinations for classes X and XII will be conducted as per schedule," Pramod Sawant said.

Apart from this, various public spaces like cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, and the casinos would also remain close till March 31.

Casinos, pubs, public places closed in Goa

The Goa government on Saturday announced the closure of educational institutes and public places including casinos, swimming pools, and pubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country till March 31. The order will come into force from Sunday (March 15) midnight. No confirmed coronavirus case has been found in the coastal state, a tourist haven, as yet.

Public swimming pools, cinema halls, and casinos would be closed. The order will be reviewed at the end of this month, Pramod Sawant added. While the state does not have a single confirmed case of coronavirus, one suspected patient remains quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and some 30 others are in home isolation.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the COVID-19 virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus as of Saturday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

