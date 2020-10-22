'Motormouth Mamata Is Mute': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams TMC's 'unholy Alliance' With GJM

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party for the "unholy alliance" with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that this was a "desperate bid" on TMC's behalf to restore the lost ground in North Bengal.

'Disaster for Bengal'

"In a desperate bid to restore the lost ground in North Bengal Mamata Banerjee thought it prudent to stitch an unholy alliance with the secessionist forces under Gurung, the protagonist of Gorkhaland," Chowdhury wrote.

Motor mouth Mamata ji is mute and mum on it, Amitabh Malik was killed by Gurung's gang. This kind of parochial poltics played by Mamata ji will spell disaster for Bengal,

"The lady who slapped UAPA against Gurung now is condoning and pampering the same child of her. Now the question is whether Mamata Ji will be conceding the issue of Gorkhaland or Gurung is going to relinquish the demand of Gorkhaland," he added. Questioning Banerjee's silence over the issue, he called her 'motor mouth' He further slammed the BJP for "leaving no stone unturned in polarising the state with an eye of impending election".

On the other hand BJP has been leaving no stone unturned in polarizing the state with an eye of impending election. TMC and BJP both are indulging in divisive politics in West Bengal much to the disservice of the state. Abominable politics no doubt

Chowdhury accused both BJP and TMC of indulging in "divisive politics" in West Bengal and termed it "abominable politics." ANI quoted local media reports stating that Darjeeling's GJM leader Bimal Gurung had spoken to media persons in Kolkata on Wednesday announcing to help Chief Minister Banerjee win the assembly polls scheduled for next year in West Bengal.

It is important to note that he had been in hiding since 2017, after being charged by the state government under the anti-terror law for incidents in areas in which he held sway. Gurung had previously been supporting the BJP and had helped it win Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in the past three general elections.

