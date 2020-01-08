Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar On Visva Bharati Incident: 'Governance Is Taking A Back Seat'

After BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and varsity Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were confined by CPI(M)-backed SFI inside the university campus on Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to twitter to condemn the event. Dhankhar stated that he has spoken to DG Police Virendra Kumar about the incident and has urged him to take necessary steps. He also wrote how 'such anarchy' and failure of law and order are 'worrisome'.

Talked to DG Police Virendra Kumar about serious situation of confinement of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta along with VC Viswa Bharati and many others for several hours, and urged him to take swiftly necessary steps. Such anarchy and failure of law and order is worrisome. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 8, 2020

Adding further he wrote how the incident reflects the worsening situation of law and order in the State

The incident is reflective of worsening situation of law and order in the State. It is of serious concern that Governance is taking a back seat. Time to take a serious look at this. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 8, 2020

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta confined by the mob

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said that as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.

"After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

