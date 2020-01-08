The Debate
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar On Visva Bharati Incident: 'Governance Is Taking A Back Seat'

Politics

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned confinement of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta & Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University in varsity campus.

Jagdeep

After BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and varsity Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were confined by CPI(M)-backed SFI inside the university campus on Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to twitter to condemn the event. Dhankhar stated that he has spoken to DG Police Virendra Kumar about the incident and has urged him to take necessary steps. He also wrote how 'such anarchy' and failure of law and order are 'worrisome'.

Adding further he wrote how the incident reflects the worsening situation of law and order in the State

READ | BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta held hostage at Viswa Bharti University allegedly by SFI members

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta confined by the mob

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said that as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. 

"After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

READ | Students protest outside Jamia Millia University over CAA, NRC

READ | West Bengal artists, academicians write to PM Modi in support of CAA

