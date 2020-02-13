Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Insults Govt Staffers, Slams CM Uddhav's '5-day Week' Decision

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday has criticized the Maharashtra government's decision of announcing five-day working week for state government employees. Calling it a "senseless" decision, Nirupam lashed out at the Aghadi government in which his own party Congress is an ally. He alleged that government staffers are already "infamous for laziness" and asked whether the government is rewarding them for their 'Kamchori' (laziness)?

'Govt staffs are already infamous for laziness'

The decision will benefit nearly 20 lakh officers & employees

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The new system will be applicable from February 29 onwards. Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month. There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.

The government is of the view that the new structure would not only improve the quality of life of its employees but will also cut down expenses on fuel and electricity. State employees have been demanding the five-day work week for many years. The government has extended the current work hours by 45 minutes.

At present, the work hours of the government employees in Mumbai are from 9.45 am to 5.30 pm and from 10 am to 5.45 pm in the rest of Maharashtra including lunchtime of 30 minutes. The new work hours will be from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm including the lunch break for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 2 pm. Peons in the government departments will, however, have to report to work at 9.30 am every day.

Lunchtime would be for the maximum 30 mins'

"With the five-day week, offices all over the state will have the same working hours. Lunchtime would be for the maximum 30 minutes between 1 pm and 2 pm," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. However, offices covered under Factory Rules, Industrial Disputes Act and essential services like the police and fire brigade, government colleges, polytechnic colleges, sanitation workers are excluded.

Apart from the central government employees, the five-day week structure is currently in place for employees of Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments. "Due to the five-day work week, the total workdays in a year will be 264, while the working hours per month will be 176 and 2112 hours in a year," the CMO said. Maharashtra Gazetted Officers Association president GD Kulthe has hailed the five-day work decision.

(With PTI inputs)