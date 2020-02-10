Sanjay Nirupam Compares BJP, MNS And Sena's 'battle For Hindutva' To 'Pro Kabaddi League'

Taking a dig at the three pro-Hindutva parties in Maharashtra - BJP, Shiv Sena and MNS, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Monday, compared the current 'battle for Hindutva' to the pro-Kabaddi league. He said everyone was defining their own Hindutva and claiming it to be the 'purest'. Slamming the Hindutva confusion, he added, that the Hindus were confused and all parties should listen to the community.

Fmr Maha CM Fadnavis warns 'like sea waves, I’ll be back'; NCP rebuts with 'travel' quote

Sanjay Nirupam on Hindutva battle in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में प्रो कबड्डी शुरू है।

कबड्डी कबड्डी की तर्ज़ पर

पार्टियाँ हिंदुत्व हिंदुत्व की डफली बजा रही हैं।

मेरा हिंदुत्व तुम्हारे हिंदुत्व से ज़्यादा शुद्ध।

हिंदू समाज कनफ्यूज्ड है।

जाए तो किधर जाए ? किसको असली माने ?

कोई हिन्दूओं से तो पूछे उनके मन में क्या है? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) February 10, 2020

'Shiv Sena doesn't need new flag': Uddhav Thackeray derides cousin Raj on Hindutva debate

MNS dons 'Hindutva' badge

Flaunting his newfound Hindutva, Raj Thackeray had addressed his Maha Adheveshan rally on Jan 23, "My dear Hindu brothers and sisters," from his previous address' which usually began with--"My Marathi brothers and sisters". Moreover, the MNS chief has also two flags for the party - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra, which he has instructed is not to be used for elections and his older but saffronised flag. Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

CM Uddhav reiterates pro-Hindutva stance,justifies MVA alliance by citing BJP's PDP tie-up

Sena's Hindutva

After snapping ties with 30-year old ally BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact, Thackeray is set to visit the Ram Mandir in March after 100 days of government.

Raj vs Uddhav: On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary MNS, Sena vie for his Hindutva legacy

BJP's Hindutva

The saffron party which is the political wing of pro-Hindutva institution Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been firm on its Hindutva with its demand for Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for 'Founder of Hindutva' Savarkar, Uniform civil code etc. Moreover, the Sena and BJP allied on their common ideology on Hindutva and since then has blamed the Sena for compromising on it. Currently, BJP is welcoming MNS' saffron avatar, hinting at filling the Hindutva vacuum in the alliance with Raj Thackeray.