Gujarat: 4 Congress MLAs Resign Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls, Confirms Speaker

Amid political chaos in Madhya Pradesh, sources informed that the Congress is facing revolt in Gujarat too. Confirming the same, Gujarat speaker's office on Sunday told to Republic TV that four Congress MLAs have resigned. However, the speaker's office did not disclose the names. Earlier sources has told that 13 Gujarat Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP and may dump Congress to join BJP. Reports also suggest that the grand old party is mulling to send MLAs out of the state fearing horse-trading by BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. He had left the party after talks of mediation failed with the party leadership and Scindia's meet with the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.

Governor Lalji Tandon has on Saturday night asked the Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to conduct the floor test on Monday, March 16, the day on which the assembly session begins. He also asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote soon after his address on March 16. He has sent a letter to the chief minister regarding the same.

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

