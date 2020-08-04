Gujarat CM Condemns Pakistan's 'absurd' Act Of Including Indian Territories In Its New Map

Terming the act as 'preposterous and obnoxious', Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemned Pakistan's new map released by PM Imran Khan which included Indian territories. Taking to Twitter, Rupani remarked that the so-called political map released by the Pakistani PM is an example of how 'disconnected' Imran Khan is with ground realities.

The new map of Pakistan released on Tuesday included Gujarat's Junagadh, Siachen, Sir Creek, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Pakistan will never succeed in its wicket design of undermining the unity and integrity of India," Gujarat CM tweeted.

Gujarat CM slams Pakistan

This so called “political map” of Pakistan released by Prime Minister Imran Khan today is a glaring example of how disconnected Pakistan PM is with ground realities. Pakistan will never succeed in its wicked design of undermining the unity and integrity of India. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2020

This action of Pakistan is both preposterous and obnoxious. Gujarat condemns this absurd act of Pakistan unequivocally.#condemnpakistan — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 4, 2020

Terming it as a 'historic' day in Pakistan's history, PM Imran Khan released the updated political map of Pakistan, approved by its cabinet. Reportedly, the map will be presented at the United Nations as well. The development comes days after Nepal staked its claim on three Indian territories by releasing a new map of the country.

Responding to Pakistan's new political sham, the Government of India termed the act as an 'exercise in political absurdity'. Calling Pakistan's claims to India's Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Junagarh untenable, the government said that these had neither legal validity nor international credibility.

"We've seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," the GoI statement read.

Pak's Kashmir cry

Since 1947, Pakistan has rejected the accession of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into the Indian union. The neighbouring country has continuously raked up the issue at several international forums rejecting India's sovereignty. Pakistan has also set an 'independent' government in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which they refer to as 'Azad Kashmir.'

The Imran Khan-led government in 2019 had also rejected the revocation of Article 370 & 35(A) and peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation. The Pakistan Prime Minister had faced defeat on an international scale after he called for global mediation into the bilateral issue.

