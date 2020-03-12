Gujarat: Congress MLA Says, 'apprehensive Of BJP Harassment In RS Elections'

While there is always controversy that erupts during the Rajya Sabha elections, this time around an MLA of Indian National Congress (INC) party has preemptively approached Gujarat High Court. In a petition made by Natabhai Patel, a Congress MLA from Dhanera, it is stated that he is concerned that his voting rights of Rajya Shaba elections might be curbed by the ruling party of BJP.

It states in the petition that there might be harassment which might be used for curbing his voting rights. That, since the ruling party is BJP, the government machinery might be involved in harassing him and pressuring him from exercising his voting rights in a just, free and fair manner.

However, when the matter came up for hearing in the Gujarat High Court, the court claimed that there is no basis for the matter to be heard in the court and that the matter 'will not be heard before this court'.

"We have filed this petition that the said MLA is apprehensive of the pressure tactics that might be exercised by the BJP and that they might try to put pressure on the MLA to do several anti-party activities. And since the government is that of BJP, they might use the force of the Government machinery to pressurize him. However, the court has clearly said that this matter will not be heard before this court. After this, the matter will go to the chief justices court tomorrow. They will decide where this matter may be heard," said the lawyer representing the MLA.

