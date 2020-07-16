Guna SP & Collector Removed, Inquiry Launched: Scindia On Farmer-couple's Police Thrashing

Responding to the atrocious incident where a farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna attempted suicide in front of police officials who attempted to destroy their crops, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the Guna SP and Collector had been removed from their posts, and a detailed inquiry had been launched into the matter. The former Guna MP added that he was 'confident' that the Madhya Pradesh Government would take all necessary action to prevent such a heinous incident from reoccurring.

Farmer couple attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

The police, however, have claimed that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna is edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital.

Shortly after the horrifying video of the couple went viral, CM Shivraj Chouhan ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately. Following up on this, the Madhya Pradesh CM also ordered a high-level investigation into the matter to ensure that such kind of police brutality is not encouraged.

Former CM Kamal Nath slams police brutality

Meanwhile, sharing visuals of police officers thrashing them, former CM Kamal Nath slammed the police officers' brutality - their use of sticks and repeatedly kicking them. He added that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government must immediately take strict against such officers. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical.

