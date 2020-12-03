Gurumurthy Congratulates Rajinikanth For Political Party Decision; Remarks On Its Ideology

Ending years of speculation about his formal political entry, Superstar Rajinikanth has on December 3 said that he will launch his party in January 2021 and make the announcement of the same on December 31 this year. Notably, Rajinikanth on December 31, 2017 had announced his political intent and later launched a symbol and website. He had also said that his party will be based on 'spiritual politics'.

Hailing Rajinikanth's decision, RSS ideologue and Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy said that the whole of Tamil Nadu had been anxiously waiting for this announcement. He said that the announcement is “Late but Latest” and congratulated the superstar, adding that his 'spiritual politics' will change the course of 2021 elections in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's announcement and Gurumurthy's reaction on the same is significant as the RSS ideologue met Home Minister Amit Shah on his recent Chennai visit. While it was expected that Rajinikanth would meet the Home Minister, Rajini's announcement after the meeting with his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) cadre on Monday and his closeness to Gurumurthy hints at major political developments in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls.

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu," Rajinikanth's statement reads.

Rajnikanth has taken the decision which the whole of Tamil Nadu has been anxiously and expectantly waiting for. He has decided to form his party in January 2021. As per his dialogue “Late but Latest” Congrats Rajni. Tamil Nadu will turn to spiritual politics in 2021 elections https://t.co/1BDgBuKsqF — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

Even though Rajinikanth announced that he will join politics in 2017 and party symbol was launched in 2018, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year and said that he is preparing for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, there were rumours that Rajini has also had talks with Hassan.

Alagiri to join BJP?

With similarly frenetic speculation doing rounds regarding the creation of a new party by late M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, Alagiri has categorically denied all the rumours. Confirming that no decision has been taken yet, Alagiri has stated that he will consult his party cadre and then announce the formation of this party, if at all. However, Alagiri aide KP Ramalingam joined the BJP and stated that he has good connections with Alagiri and he will persuade him to join the BJP. "I have close relations with MK Alagiri. I will try to bring him to Bharatiya Janta Party," he said.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relations between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra', though that could easily be a political maneuver as the two parties have confirmed their alliance for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

