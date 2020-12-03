As Alagiri Mulls Forming New Party 'KDMK', Talks On For Induction Into BJP Before TN Polls

Adding to the recent political developments in Tamil Nadu, expelled DMK strongman MK Alagiri on Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Madurai quipped that the state would witness his 'contribution' in the upcoming assembly elections in 2021. Notably, for weeks, Karunanidhi's son has been floating the idea of starting his own party. When asked about the possibility of his intervention, he retorted that his role will be revealed in the upcoming days.

It is worth noting that there were rumours of the former DMK minister joining hands with the BJP to contest in the next elections. However, Alagiri has remained tight-lipped on the matter, despite several confrontations by media personnel.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, the former DMK chief opined 'I will consult with my supporters and take a decision. In this election (2021) my contribution will be there.'

A point of contention here is the rumours of Alagiri's possible new party which according to sources may be named after his father, Kalaignar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (KDMD).

In his address to the media, Alagiri denied rumours that he was joining hands with BJP but failed to add more context as he explained that all decisions would be taken only after consulting his own supporters on floating his own political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021. Fielding questions on the possible entry of his son Durai Dayanidhi, Alagiri alleged that there were all speculations and rumours.

Doubling down on such "baseless" claims, Alagiri stated that it was reported that even he (Alagiri) was supposed to meet with Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on November 21. 'But did I meet him? No! You are asking only about rumours,' he said.

Alagiri's reference to the meeting is significant because one of his closest confidantes and most trusted aide KP Ramalingam joined BJP on November 21 in the presence of the party's national general secretary and TN in-charge CT Ravi and Tamil Nadu head L Murugan and had also met Amit Shah following the formal induction. And he had reportedly stated that he would also do his best to rope in Alagiri in to the party at the earliest.

Sources in the BJP observed that Alagiri, though a potentially powerful ally for the BJP in the South, could be a troublesome leader to control given his track record and performance both in the state and when he was given a cabinet position in the DMK-Congress period between 2009-2013.

Notably, Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 when his father was still alive for alleged anti-party activities, citing differences with his brother MK Stalin who is now also the party chief. In 2018, following Karunanidhi's demise, Alagiri had expressed his interest in joining DMK once again and publicly admitted his intention to accept Stalin’s leadership if he was inducted back into the party but DMK continues to ignore the former Union Cabinet Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and ostracise his loyalists in Tamil Nadu.

