Gurumurthy Insists Rajinikanth Will Make Political Impact In Tamil Nadu Despite Pullback

In a massive development on Tuesday, actor-politician Rajinikanth announced that he will not be starting his political party, citing health concerns. Reacting to it, Tughlak Editor and political commentator S Gurumurthy who is known to be close to Rajinikanth said that "it was inevitable" after the superstar informed him about his decision following the "health set back"

'It was inevitable': S Gurumurthy

However, Gurumurthy asked Rajinikanth's fans to read the penultimate paragraph of his statement which states that without directly entering the politics, he will serve the people of Tamil Nadu. "In my assessment, he will make a political impact on Tamil Nadu. Like in 1996," he tweeted.

"Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," Rajinikanth's statement read.

After @rajinikanth health set back he told me he about his decision. It was inevitable. But read the penultimate para of his statement saying without directly in politics he will serve the people of Tamil Nadu. In my assessment he will make a political impact on TN. Like in 1996 https://t.co/ukjLL5VO73 — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) December 29, 2020

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

However, in his letter, Rajinikanth made the following points:

I am pulling back from starting a party in January as I had promised due to health reasons

After people tested positive on the sets of Annaatthe, I was admitted to a hospital where doctors warned me of my BP levels which were already high before the project began.

I see this as God’s intervention and warning against my decision to continue in this line.

I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I can’t fulfill.

While there is the promise of a vaccine it’s still not the right time to be out in public and putting many lives in danger. My immunity is low as well.

Special mention to Arjun Murthy (former BJP TN intellectual head who joined RMM): “I want to thank Arjun Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength”

Without entering politics I will continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu

To all the people who joined the party, I apologise but I won’t be able to accomplish our goals of a unified, strengthened and advanced Tamil Nadu, India. But I will support all the right causes in the best of my capacity outside the realm of politics

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

READ | 6 mutated Covid-19 cases from UK detected in India; put under isolation & contact-traced

READ | Rajinikanth makes dramatic pullback; won't launch political party, won't contest elections

Last month, after brainstorming with his followers in Chennai, superstar Rajinikanth had said he would make known his decision on entering politics as soon as possible. The top star said he met the district secretaries of his ''Rajini Makkal Mandram'' and deliberated the possibility of his political foray. While the office-bearers expressed their opinions, he conveyed his views on the matter to them, he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence after winding up consultations with RMM secretaries at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

"They (functionaries) told me that they are with me whatever my decision may be. I will make known by decision (on political foray) as soon as possible," he said and raised both his hands to gesture ''Vanakkam'' in his inimitable style. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April- May 2021.

READ | One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia

READ | Dalai Lama's last surviving bodyguard dies in US; Tibet govt-in-exile pays glowing tribute

(With PTI inputs)