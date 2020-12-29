Rajinikanth Makes Dramatic Pullback; Won't Launch Political Party, Won't Contest Elections

In a massive announcement and pullback, Tamil films superstar Rajinikanth said on Tuesday that he will not be starting his political party any time soon. In an official statement on Twitter, Rajinikanth confirmed that he is not joining electoral politics.

“I will do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party. I will do whatever I can for the public but without starting a political party. I have always spoken the truth, and I am speaking the truth now as well,” he said in an open letter in Tamil to the public.

The announcement comes a day after his discharge from Hyderabad's Apollo hospital, where he was being treated for blood pressure fluctuation. Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020, with severe hypertension and exhaustion and was kept under close medical supervision. The doctors have advised him complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of Blood Pressure and minimal physical activity to avoid stress. It was speculated that the launch of Rajinikanth's party might be delayed due to his ill health, however, the actor has changed plans to join politics entirely.

On December 3, Rajinikanth had announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. The following day, speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. However, just two days before what was set to be the announcement of his political party, the actor has decided not to launch a political party.

This is a developing story.