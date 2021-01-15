Gurumurthy 'Will Regard Mannargudi Family As Mafia' Regardless Of ADMK-BJP Alliance Future

Thuglak magazine Editor S Gurumurthy on Friday expressed his support to the AIADMK-BJP alliance, issuing a clarification over his earlier statements on Sasikala's return to the party fold. Remarking that he regarded the Mannargudi family as 'Mafia', Gurumurthy opined that Sasikala's return to the ADMK would turn it into a family-owned affair like the DMK.

Gurumurthy remarked that his support to the AIADMK-BJP alliance was to 'hedge' against uncertainty surrounding the ties between the two, adding that in no way did it amount to supporting the Amma DMK. He also stated that Thuglak would continue to see Amma DMK as 'Chandraswamy', the controversial spiritual guru who Arun Shourie had allied with to probe into corruption charges levelled against Rajiv Gandhi.

Gurumurthy's remarks assume significance with the AIADMK all set to hold a general body meeting on Saturday with key issues including the party's alliance with the BJP and the release of Sasikala on agenda.

In Thuglak annual meet yesterday I had said when in 1987 Indian Express was questioned on taking Chandraswamy's help to probe Rajiv Gandhi's corruption Arun Shourie had said to fight fire one can't look to only Gangajalm can also throw Sewer water, Gurumurthy said in the first of a series of posts.

In the Thuglak meet I cited the Chandraswamy incident when a question was put to me whether the BJP would ally with Amma DMK and Azhagiri to fight the DMK. I didn't know what the BJP would do. But Thuglak had decided to tell the readers they should support ADMK-BJP alliance. — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

If finally something like what the reader had said happens Thuglak can't say now that the ADMK-BJP has taken those people we regarded as sewer we can't support then. It was to hedge against an unknown situation that I cited the Chandraswamy simili — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

How is it amounting to supporting Amma DMK which I regarded as Mafia I can't understand. I still regard Amma DMK as Mannargudi Mafia as some one had said once. Even if they become part of BJP-ADMK alliance I will regard them as only Mafia like we regarded Chandraswamy as sewer — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

We in Thuglak will continue to regard Mannargudi family as Mafia and they would turn ADMK into a family owned affair like the DMK. Our opinion on them will not change. This is to clarify and state our position because not the mischievous construction put on what I had said — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

How can equating some one Chandraswamy who we had equated to sewer water would amount to support I wonder. It is not only mischievous but also a dishonest interpretation — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

Sasikala a threat to AIADMK?

Sasikala has been lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. She has also been probed for her alleged involvement in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death with the Arumugasamy commission requesting the Home Secretary's permission to record her statement.

The AIADMK currently harbors two major factions within the party. With Sasikala's ouster by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) reconciled. This, after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

However, with the former Jayalalithaa aide all set to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison on January 27, it remains to be seen how her comeback hits CM Palaniswami who has been projected by his party as CM-face for the 2021 elections.

Earlier, when asked if Sasikala's return would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party and categorically stated that no changes would happen after her release. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021.

