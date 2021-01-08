Udhayanidhi Stalin Gets Notice From Sasikala's Kin For 'derogatory' Speech Linking CM EPS

In the latest development, DMK Youth Wing secretary & MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi has been served a legal notice by VK Sasikala's nephew for making 'derogatory' remarks aimed at the ex-Jayalilthaa aide and Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami during a rally. VK Sasikala's kin Jeyanandh Dhivaharan issued a legal notice to the DMK supremo's son demanding him to apologise for the statements made against VK Sasikala & Edappadi Palaniswami and threatened to drag him to court if he did not withdraw his remarks. Udhayanidhi Stalin, during a meeting with DMK cadre, went on to claim that CM EPS had 'bowed down' to Sasikala and accused the AIADMK leader of playing second-fiddle to PM Modi and the former Jaya aide.

In the notice served to Udhayanidhi Stalin, VK Sasikala's nephew claimed that his aunt was a senior leader with 35 years of experience in politics alongside working in close quarters with Jayalalithaa. He further noted that Udhayanidhi Stalin's age was equal to 'the political experience' of VK Sasikala and slammed the DMK supremo's son for his 'malafide intention of defaming VK Sasikala in a public forum'. Sasikala's nephew also alleged that Udhayanidhi Stalin possessed no respect for women and claimed that his statement had harmed the reputation of Sasikala and her family.

"The client hereby calls upon you to tender an unconditional apology and withdrawal of the defamatory statement made against my client's aunty VK Sasikala immediately on receipt of this notice. If you fail to do so, my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action against you, both in the civil and criminal forum at your own costs and risks," the notice warns.

DMK's campaign

Flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education, the DMK launched a campaign titled "werejectadmk", and urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections. DMK chief Stalin and senior party functionaries are currently visiting villages and wards and conducting "gram sabhas". The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full-throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK. Stalin has also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Stalin, who is eyeing his maiden CM-term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for DMK's campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

