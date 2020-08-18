Satya Pal Malik Becomes Meghalaya Governor, Maharashtra Guv To Take Additional Goa Charge

In a major development, the President with the advice of the Government of India has transferred and appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya while Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has been given the additional charge of the state of Goa.

The President of India approved the transfer of Satya Pal Malik - who assumed charge as the Governor of Goa on October 25, 2019, after having served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir prior to the abrogation of Article 370.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has been handed the additional responsibility of the state of Goa, filling in for Satya Pal Malik who will now take charge in his third state in two years.

Satya Pal Malik transferred, Koshiyari given additional charge

Satya Pal Malik's resignation

On October 25, 2019, the Government of India transferred Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and shifted him to Goa. This came within two months of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Satya Pal Malik was appointed as Governor of the erstwhile state of J&K on August 23, 2018, and was the first politician to be sent to J&K as a Governor in three decades. Girish Chandra Murmu who became the first L-G of the UT of J&K was recently appointed CAG while Manoj Sinha is now the new J&K L-G.

