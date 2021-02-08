'Hail Noises Of Anarchy From Overseas': JP Nadda Slams MVA Over Probe Into Celebs' Tweets

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra for ordering a probe on the Bharat Ratna awardees for their solidarity tweets against the global conspiracy to malign India. Taking to Twitter, Nadda quipped on the "unique model of governance" showcased by Maharashtra Government for praising the remarks made by global celebrities on farmers protest but criticized Bharat Ratna awardees such as cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for tweeting against the remarks made by global celebrities. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Maharashtra government for ordering a probe

MVA in Maharashtra has a unique model of governance - hail noises of anarchy from overseas who show India in poor light but harass patriotic Indians who stand for the nation. It is difficult to decide what is more flawed: their priorities or their mindset? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 8, 2021

Maharashtra govt orders probe on Indian celebrities

Responding to the foreign meddling in the farm stir, prominent personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Saina Nehwal had taken to Twitter and asserted that the issue should be resolved internally in a way signalling the global voices to back off and to stop intervention in India's internal issues. However, Maharashtra state unit of Congress sought a probe into these tweets alleging that these Indian celebrities could have been under pressure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Soon after, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered an investigation into the tweets by Indian personalities. Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on the decision of investigation and questioned the mental state of those who sought and ordered the probe.

Kerala Congress had gone on to blacken Tendulkar's poster to express their outrage against his tweet. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar also asked Tendulkar to be cautious while commenting on farmers protest and similar contentious issues in India. Noting that Congress and the likes reacted negatively to Tendulkar's tweet, Pawar said, a prominent figure like Tendulkar should exercise caution while speaking about other fields.

Global conspiracy out in the open

The Indian celebrities including the Bharat Ratnas Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Saina Nehwal tweeted for unity after the Global celebrities such as Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, adult star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities extended their support to the farmers' protests without having complete knowledge of the issue. Moreover, Greta Thunberg ended up posting a document called 'Toolkit' which had an organised plan of making the farmers stir global by holding protests outside Indian embassies across the world on Republic Day, calling for disinvestment in Ambani and Adani business, destroying the Yoga and Chai image of India and causing of digital attack on India's image and reputation. She deleted the document and posted a new document with certain ommissions, however, the mistaken tweet of Greta was enough to expose the global conspiracy to tarnish India's image while shooting off the farmers' protest.

READ | 'Has MVA Govt Lost Its Senses?': Fadnavis Fumes At Probe Against Bharat Ratna Recipients