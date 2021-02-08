'Has MVA Govt Lost Its Senses?': Fadnavis Fumes At Probe Against Bharat Ratna Recipients

On Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Maharashtra government for ordering a probe into tweets by Indian celebrities on the farmers' stir. Responding to the foreign meddling in the farm stir, prominent personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Saina Nehwal took to Twitter and affirmed that the issue should be resolved internally. However, Congress' Maharashtra state unit sought a probe into these tweets alleging that these persons could have been under pressure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Thereafter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered the Intelligence Department to initiate an inquiry regarding the same. Taking umbrage at the state government's action, Fadnavis decried the attempt to investigate Tendulkar and Mangeshkar who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna- the country's highest civilian honour. In a veiled reference to Shiv Sena's emphasis on the 'son of the soil' discourse, the former Maharashtra CM raised questions about the lack of 'Marathi pride' being shown by the MVA government. Moreover, he argued the need to probe the 'mental stability' of the persons who demanded a probe and the persons who approved it.

Has this MVA Govt lost all it’s sensesâ“

MVA should feel ashamed while using the word ‘probe’ for BharatRatnasâ—ï¸

Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state & stability of the ones who made such demand & of people who ordered probe against our BharatRatnas â—ï¸ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 8, 2021

MEA adopts tough stance on foreign meddling

After environmental activist Greta Thunberg, popstar Rihanna and others commented on the agrarian reforms, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters. As per the MEA, celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

