Hanuman Beniwal Resigns From 3 Parliamentary Committees; To Decide NDA Future On Dec 26

On Saturday, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the farmers' protests against the three agricultural laws. With 3 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, RLP is a key ally of BJP in Rajasthan. The Nagaur MP was a member of the Standing Committee on Industry, Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Committee on Petitions. In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Beniwal lamented that no action was taken on the issues raised by him during the meetings of these panels.

Meanwhile, he addressed a press briefing in Jaipur and announced that he will move towards Delhi with 2 lakh farmers of Rajasthan on December 26 to express solidarity with the ongoing stir. Moreover, he revealed that a decision of RLP's future in the NDA shall be decided on the same day. Beniwal has consistently appealed to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

Read: SP, BSP Hit Out At BJP Over Farm Laws

Read: CPI(M) Gen Secy Sitaram Yechury Retorts At PM Modi: 'You Take Credit & Withdraw The Laws'

It seems the Central govt is in the mood to quell the farmers' protest. Hence, our party has decided to lead a march of 2 lakh farmers and youths towards Delhi from Rajasthan on December 26: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal pic.twitter.com/cPNnRadSfR — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks and assured that there is no threat to MSP and APMC.

Read: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy Tears Up Copies Of Farm Bills At End Of Fast