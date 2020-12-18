CPI(M) Gen Secy Sitaram Yechury Retorts At PM Modi: 'You Take Credit & Withdraw The Laws'

Retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to Madhya Pradesh farmers on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that the prime minister can take the credit but withdraw the laws.

"If you want to take credit, then take it and withdraw the recently enacted farm laws, this is what I want to say to the Prime Minister," he said, commenting on PM Modi's speech.

He added there should be reforms in the agricultural sector. "But what kind of reform is it? If it is for farmers, then thousands, who are sitting on protest, do not understand their well-being."

"Who asked for the laws? Reform is sought by all. But if reform means these laws, it is wrong. It is misleading. Agricultural reforms are needed for the last 70 years. There is a demand for reforms but in whose interest; that is the question? Discussions were not held before passing the laws; discussions are still taking place but these laws do not give justice to the farmers," Yechury added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed the farmers and elaborated on the benefits of the three agrarian laws. While doing so, he requested the opposition with folded hands to keep the credit of the agriculture laws.

While speaking on the misinformation revolving around the farm laws, PM Modi said, "They (opposition) are not worried about their own failure to implement these reforms, they are bothered, ‘what reforms we planned, how come Modi accomplished it? Why did Modi do it and why should he take the credit for it?' I request with folded hands, you can take credit for it, I don’t want credit, I want ease of living and prosperity for farmers and modernisation in farming."

READ | Agri Min Tomar Says 'Govt Hopeful For Solution By Year-end' As Farmers Continue Protest

'Trying to reclaim political land'

"Stop misleading farmers. The political parties are laying a trap to reclaim their lost political ground. They are firing off farmers' shoulders. Our ministers, Agriculture Minister and I myself have asked them what are their apprehensions or which clause they have an objection to, but they never have an answer," he added.

"By spreading misinformation that the farmers will lose their land, they are trying to reclaim their political land. The ones who are protesting now, the same people when they had an opportunity to be a part of the government and do something for farmers, they did not do anything. I want to bring their reality in front of everyone," PM Modi iterated.

The prime minister also gave a point by point clarification on the issues pertaining to MSP, APMC and contract farming in order to clear the misconception surrounding the three laws. He also said that he would address farmers again on December 25 on the occasion of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, adding that another installment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts will be initiated on the day.