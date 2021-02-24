Hardik Patel Decries 'Modi Stadium'; Asserts 'India Won't Tolerate Sardar Patel's Insult'

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday took umbrage at naming the Motera stadium after PM Narendra Modi. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket arena in the world having a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators. Terming this as an "insult" to Sardar Patel, he recalled that BJP would seek votes in the name of Independent India's first Home Minister.

Moreover, the young leader claimed that BJP had a hatred for Sardar Patel from inside despite its outward admiration for him. Thereafter, he asserted that the country will not tolerate this insult meted out to the late Congress leader.

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े अहमदाबाद स्थित सरदार पटेल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का नाम बदलकर नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम रखा गया है, क्या यह सरदार पटेल का अपमान नहीं हैं ? सरदार पटेल के नाम पर मत माँगने वाली भाजपा अब सरदार साहब का अपमान कर रही हैं। गुजरात की जनता सरदार पटेल का अपमान नहीं सहेगी। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 24, 2021

भारत रत्न, लोह पुरुष सरदार पटेल ने आरएसएस पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था और उसी कारण आरएसएस के चेले सरदार पटेल का नाम मिटाने का हर संभव प्रयास कर हैं। बाहर से मित्रता पर भीतर से बैर, यह व्यवहार भाजपा का सरदार पटेल से हैं। एक बात याद रखिएगा की सरदार पटेल का अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिंदुस्तान। 😡 — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 24, 2021

Inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 3rd India-England Day/Night Test match scheduled to take place at this venue. Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind remarked, "This stadium was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He was president of the Gujarat Cricket Association at that time". Additionally, he opined that this stadium is an example of eco-friendly development.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "As CM, he used to say Gujaratis must also progress in two fields-sports and armed forces. He took charge of GCA on my request and promoted sports here. His vision was that world's largest cricket stadium be built here. This 1,32,000-seater stadium will be known as Narendra Modi Stadium." "Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India," he added.

Closed for renovation in 2015, the revamped Motera stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs.800 crore. Australian architect firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium among others, is the architect of the new stadium. Besides having a modern drainage system whereby a game can recommence just 30 minutes after it stops raining, it is the only cricket stadium in the world to have 4 dressing rooms for players so that back-to-back games can be played on the same day. Furthermore, the Narendra Modi Stadium also has a cricket academy, indoor practice pitches and two separate practice grounds.

