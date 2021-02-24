'Will Miss Being At Motera': BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Emotional Before India-England Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hoped to see the stands at the Motera stadium full soon ahead of India's third Test against England on Wednesday. The former Indian cricketer, who recently underwent angioplasty, will not be attending the match in person at the Motera and took to Twitter to reveal that he was missing out on the experience. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly noted that the third Test between India and England was the second pink-ball Test to be hosted in India and called it a 'dream'. He further hailed the efforts taken to create the gigantic Motera stadium.

Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah .. pic.twitter.com/za7vdYHTN0 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2021

READ | T Natarajan Leaves Fans Awestruck After Sharing First Look Of Newborn Baby; See Picture

Crowd allowed at Motera

The third Test of the series is set to be held at the grand Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after the renovation. The stadium will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday ahead of the game. The BCCI has allowed 100% of the stadium to be filled by fans of the day/night Test. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tickets of the 3rd Test at the Motera have been completely sold out already. The fourth and final Test will also be held at the Motera stadium itself owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, the entire 5-match T20 series will also be held in Ahmedabad.

READ | 'Puts Pressure On The Opposition': Skipper Virat Kohli Happy To Have Crowds Back In Stands

Addressing a press conference ahead of the third Test, skipper Kohli said, "Crowd plays a massive role. The crowd really gets behind us, the difference of which we saw in the second Test. You know the Opposition does feel the pressure. When you go to play in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, anywhere; I have experienced that as a batsman when you are walking into the field and 30,000 fans are booing you or clapping when the bowler is running in to bowl. It does play on your head."

If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

READ | India Vs England 3rd Test: All About New Motera Stadium's Top 10 Fan-friendly Features

Squads for last two Tests

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

READ | Joe Root Wary Of Pant, Reveals England's Plot To Tackle India's Young Gun At Motera Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.