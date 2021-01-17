Harsimrat Kaur Badal Slams Centre Over NIA Notice To Kisan Leader, Calls It 'unacceptable'

Condemning the NIA notice to Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society (LBIWS) president Baldev Singh Sirsa, former Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said that it is 'totally unacceptable'. In a tweet, she said that BJP-led Centre first attempted to defame the farmers' protest by branding farmers as Khalistanis, and now they are attempting to tire out protesters through 'sham talks'. Questioning the Supreme Court, Badal said that when the farmers have refused to bow down, then NIA is now being used to scare them.

First BJP-led Centre defames #KisanAndolan by branding farmers as Khalistanis, then attempts to tire out protesters through sham talks & now via SC. When all tricks fail the #NIA is now being used to scare kisan leaders. Such misuse of instt is condemnable & totally unacceptable! — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 17, 2021

Condemning the NIA's action, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday claimed that this was an attempt to "intimidate" the farmers protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Moreover, Badal accused the Union government of trying to tire out farmers.

Strongly condemn Centre's attempts to intimidate farmer leaders & supporters of #KisanAndolan by calling them for questioning by #NIA & ED. They aren't anti-nationals. And after failure of talks for the 9th time, it's absolutely clear that GOI is only trying to tire out farmers. pic.twitter.com/3x5T8VNdph — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 16, 2021

READ | NIA Summons To Farm Leader Draws SAD's Ire, Claims 'Centre Trying To Tire Out Protesters'

READ | Farmer leader Baldev Singh & Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu skip appearance before NIA

NIA's case

Sirsa has been asked to appear before the NIA on January 17 in connection with the case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and other persons associated with pro-Khalistan terror group Sikhs for Justice. The FIR has been registered under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B and 20 of the UAPA. The agency has accused the terror group of a conspiracy to create an “atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the Government of India”.

Claiming that huge funds are being sent to pro-Khalistan elements based in India, the NIA accused the SFJ leadership of plotting to undertake terrorist attacks in the country. As per the NIA, this banned organization wants to create a separate nation of Khalistan after secession from India. Some of the other individuals summoned in the case include Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu, journalist Jasbir Singh and activist Gurpreet Singh.

READ | 'It Appears That Farmer Leaders Are Waging The Final Battle For Middlemen': Sushil Modi

READ | Rahul Gandhi Taunts Centre Over Plea Against Farmer Tractor Rally On R-Day; BJP Hits Back