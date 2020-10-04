Haryana CM Manohar Khattar Frowns On Rahul Gandhi's Impending Visit, Issues Veiled Warning

Ahead of ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday contended that the former had nothing productive to do. Earlier in the day, Gandhi commenced his three-day tour of Punjab to participate in the Kheti Bachao Yatra against the three farm Acts passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Mentioning that he had received no information regarding the visit of the Wayanad MP, Khattar warned against any attempt to disturb the law and order situation.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, former cabinet minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, various MLAs and former MPs of the Congress' state unit held a meeting in Delhi recently to formalise Gandhi's two-day visit to Haryana. Later in the day, Selja is scheduled to take part in another discussion with party workers from Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat, Ambala and Yamunanagar regarding the preparations for the former Congress president's tour. Reportedly, Gandhi will enter Haryana on October 6 and address multiple rallies before departing for Delhi on the next day.

Rahul Gandhi doesn't have anything to do, so he looks for such work & visits places...We've not received any info about his visit yet. In any case, we'll not let anyone disturb law & order situation: Haryana CM on reports that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Haryana to meet farmers pic.twitter.com/hGb4TuNQuK — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The agrarian reform legislation

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

