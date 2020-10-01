Amid Gandhis' Arrest In UP, Haryana Min Threatens To Stop Entry If They 'disturb Order'

As the Gandhi scions - Rahul and Priyanka are stopped while marching towards Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, warned that if the Gandhis try to disturb law and order in Haryana, they will be stopped from entering the state. Vij alleged that Punjab Government has already sent two mobs towards Haryana, which were stopped by police. Haryana and Punjab are currently gripped with farmers' protest against Centre's new Farm acts. While the BJP-JJP ruled govt has welcomed the farm reforms, it stopped farmers the entry of farmers from other states to sell their produce in Haryana.

Haryana min: 'Will stop Gandhis from entering'

On two occasions, Punjab government tried to send mobs to Haryana that were stopped by us. If he tries to disturb the environment in Haryana, we will not let him enter the state: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on reports about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visiting the state pic.twitter.com/u4m4Vas8u6 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Gandhis arrested by UP police

Congress, which mounted a massive protest against the UP govt for the brutal Hathras gangrape, was led by the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka walking towards Hathras on Thursday. With the district magistrate imposing section 144 in Hathras, both leaders were stopped by police while trying to enter the district. When Gandhis insisted proceeding on foot, UP police arrested the Gandhis, Congress leaders - Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala - asking them to go back to Delhi.

Farmers protest

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. In Punjab and Haryana, 31 farmer organisations under aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a Bharat Bandh, taking to the streets to block highways on September 25. Extending the 'Rail roko', they squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab, with CM Amarinder Singh too taking to the streets to protest. Similar protests are currently underway in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu with farmers demanding rollback of the bills.

Prime Minister Modi has assured farmers that mandis and minimum sale price will remain, allaying the main concern of farmers and lashed out at the Opposition for 'spreading rumours'. The Centre also increased the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal, to allay farmers' fears. But several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws'. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020.

