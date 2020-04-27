Haryana CM Urges Centre To End Uncertainty Over Competitive Exams, Apprises PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the Central Government to end the uncertainty over the scheduling of competitive exams like the JEE, NEET and Combined Defense Services. Competitive exams which were supposed to be held earlier have been postponed indefinitely amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

THe COVID-19 crisis which has gripped the entire country has also disrupted educational academic year and put away competitive exams which students across the country take to secure admission in colleges and other institutes. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has swung into action taking several steps for students across the country. The Ministry recently released an Alternative Academic Calender for students of Class 6-8 and has urged private schools to also reconsider annual fee hike. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has also called for meeting with State Education Ministers on April 28 to take further steps.

Khattar apprises PM Modi of situation in Haryana

During the PM-CMs meeting earlier today, Khattar apprised the Prime Minister that Haryana was fully prepared to meet any eventuality in the crisis. Khattar informed that 3,115 samples are being tested every day and out of the 22,243 tests conducted till date only 299 have been found positive while 205 have recovered from the disease. The Haryana CM also stated that a total of 20,792 teas with ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers have been formed for screening purposes.

Haryana CM Khattar also informed the PM of the state's procurement of wheat and mustard, adding, that farmers and labourers working in the grain markets have been given a free life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Khattar assured PM Modi that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.

PM-CMs meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers on Monday via videoconferencing on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of nationwide lockdown on May 3. The meeting lasted two-and-a-half hours. According to the official statement, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister during this period of crisis, and also highlighted the efforts undertaken by them in containing the virus.

