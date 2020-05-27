Haryana Home Min Directs Sonipat SP To File Report On Manoj Tiwari's Lockdown Violation

Flouting lockdown norms to travel and playing cricket in Sonipat even as social distancing norms remain in place, Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari may now find himself in trouble. Taking note of the matter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has sought a detailed report from the Sonipat SP to know how social distancing norms were compromised and how people without wearing a mask entered the cricket field and started playing. Action will then be taken accordingly.

The district administration on Tuesday has issued notice to the MD of the district's cricket association for flouting the norms of social distancing. The administration has asked for a reply to be submitted within 24 hours, failing which an FIR will be registered against all those visible in the video.

Fine for missing mask, spitting

Haryana has already announced fines of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks and spitting on public places which will be collected from violators by the area SHO and block-level officers. The government has said the fine would be collected on the spot and receipt of the fine would be handed over to the violator. The measure has been introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Manoj Tiwari flouts lockdown

Flouting lockdown guidelines even as Delhi and Haryana open up completely, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday was seen playing cricket along with several people at a cricket academy in Haryana's Sheikhpura area in Sonipat district. Visuals show Tiwari not wearing a mask, huddled close with several bystanders, some wearing masks.

Haryana: BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari played a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district today, in violation of social distancing and government guidelines for #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/jIZniQ8WUz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The Centre has allowed the opening of sports stadiums but has clearly stated that no spectators will be allowed and masks have been mandated by Sports Authority of India. Tiwari denied flouting any lockdown guidelines and said that the news reports are wrong.

