Manoj Tiwari In Trouble? Sonipat Admin Issues Notice After BJP MP Plays Cricket Sans Mask

A day after Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari flouted lockdown while playing cricket in Haryana's Sonipat, the district administration on Tuesday has issued notice to MD of the district's cricket association for flouting the norms of social distancing.

The administration has asked for a reply to be submitted within 24 hours, failing which an FIR will be registered against all those visible in the video. However, the Delhi BJP chief has denied the violation accusations. He had earlier himself tweeted a video of playing cricket in Sonipat.

Manoj Tiwari flouts lockdown

Flouting lockdown guidelines even as Delhi and Haryana open up completely, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday was seen playing cricket along with several people at a cricket academy in Haryana's Sheikhpura area in Sonipat district. Visuals show Tiwari- not wearing a mask, huddled close with several bystanders, some wearing masks. The Centre has allowed the opening of sports stadiums but has clearly stated that no spectators will be allowed and masks have been mandated by Sports Authority of India. Tiwari denied flouting any lockdown guidelines and said that the news reports are wrong.

Delhi-Haryana eases restrictions

According to revised guidelines for Delhi, shops in markets have been opened on an odd-even basis buses are running with only 20 passengers, while Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, and saloons stay shut. Delhi has also mandated all government employees must join office and has also allowed the opening of all private companies.

Haryana too has allowed all economic activities and has allowed inter-state transport. It has also opened most companies while construction has started full-fledged. The government has opened shops and saloons but has ordered strict SOPs to be followed for the same.

