Having Landed For Cancelled Debate, Raghav Chadha Promises Free Power If AAP Wins Goa

After Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral challenged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to a debate over his model of electricity, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday landed in Goa. On landing in Goa, he told the media personnel at the airport, "I decided to come here for the debate so that people can understand the merits and demerits of both the Kejriwal and BJP model of electricity."

"I really hope and wish, he will come and participate in the debate," Chadha told news agency ANI. "I believe the BJP higher authorities have reprimanded the move… scolded the Chief Minister of Goa and asked him not to indulge in any such public debate," he added.

I have boarded the flight to Goa. Will be landing shortly. Eagerly look forward to a healthy debate on 'Kejriwal's Electricity Model' Vs 'BJP's Electricity Model'

I hope Goa Power Minister will not withdraw his public debate challenge, despite his party high command's displeasure pic.twitter.com/G7deOtO4Pa — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 17, 2020

'Free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power'

Unfortunately for Raghav Chadha, the anticipated debate did not take place; however, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced it would provide free electricity up to 200 units if it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the move would directly benefit "73 %" of Goans while it will bring about a reduction in bills by 50% for a sizable section of households whose consumption is in the 200-400 unit range. He said the decision would be taken "within 48 hours of coming to power".

Chadha, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, has been involved in a social media battle with Goa Power Minister Cabral for a public debate to prove the merits of the Goa electricity model over that in Delhi. On Monday, Chadha had replied to Cabral's challenge for a debate over the electricity models of Delhi and Goa. Responding to which, Cabral had said he is ready to debate with "like-minded people", but not the "one who's not connected" with the issue.

READ | 'Which gang were you then part of?' Sibal asks Shah about PDP-BJP alliance amid Gupkar row

READ | Singhvi enters True Indology row; slams Roopa for 'arguing with anonymous Twitter handles'

"I don't have any problem in debating with the like-minded people who understand the power problems of Delhi and Goa. I don't seek to debate with one who's not connected to it. Delhi power minister is welcome for the debate. I haven't challenged anybody," Cabral had said. The AAP had contested 39 of Goa’s 40 assembly seats in the 2017 assembly elections but lost deposit on 38.

READ | In a flash, AAP's Raghav Chadha boards Goa flight after accepting minister's debate dare

READ | AAP Vs BJP: Nilesh Cabral, Raghav Chadha issue 'debate challenges' over Goa's power hike