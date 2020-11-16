AAP Vs BJP: Nilesh Cabral, Raghav Chadha Issue 'debate Challenges' Over Goa's Power Hike

As BJP and AAP collaborate in Delhi over Coronavirus (COVID-19) management in Delhi, the two parties have locked horns over power-tariffs in Goa on Monday. A few weeks ago, AAP had lashed out at BJP for the hike in power tariff in Goa, suggesting that the BJP government could 'emulate the Delhi power model' to provide free electricity to Goans. With AAP inviting Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his power minister Nilesh Cabral to visit Delhi, BJP challenged AAP to debate on the Delhi power model versus Goa power model, which has led to a war of words.

AAP: 'Ready to debate BJP'

Taking up the 'power debate', AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, on Monday, said that he will reach Goa on Tuesday to debate Cabral on the two states' power models. After Cabral did not respond, Chadha alleged that BJP high command had not permitted Cabral to follow through with the debate challenge. Urging them to go through with the debate, Chadha threw an open offer to debate Cabral at 'any venue and any time'.

BJP high command is not giving permission to Goa Power Minister Cabral for the debate, which was originally his idea. I now urge BJP high command as well as Mr Cabral to readily accept this challenge and let me know the venue & time of this debate: AAP leader Raghav Chadha https://t.co/UpII1s954Q pic.twitter.com/EkeblCLGml — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Responding to Chadha's jibe, Cabral said that he has no issue debating his Delhi counterpart i.e Satyendra Jain on the issue. Pointing out that Raghav Chadha - who is AAP's National spokesperson - had no connection to the issue, Cabral said he will not be debating him. He also backtracked saying, 'I have not challenged anyone'.

I don't have any problem in debating with like-minded people who understand power problems of Delhi & Goa. I don't seek to debate with one who's not connected to it. Delhi power minister is welcome for the debate. I haven't challenged anybody: Nilesh Cabral, Goa Power Minister https://t.co/8hVeuNhP5X pic.twitter.com/nL5q7LCyoS — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Goa's power woes

In July, Goa's Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) recommended 5.31 percent increase in electricity tariff, as against a 3.84 percent hike proposed by the State government to bridge the department's revenue gap, as per reports. The tariff hike which was applicable to both domestic and commercial connections, including low and high tension consumers, was suggested to cover Rs 75.6 crores of the department’s revenue gap of Rs 342 crore. The state government in its annual tariff petition, submitted in January, had proposed hike of 3.84 percent, with effect from April 1, aiming to cover a revenue gap of Rs 242.68 crore for the financial year 2020-21, state reports.

Slamming the move, AAP Goa had pointed out that by urging users to limit power usage to 200 units, it could promise free electricity like the Delhi government had promised. AAP claimed that the move had 'resulted in tremendous power savings as people reduced the use of electricity so that consumption remains within 200 units and they get free power'. Pointing out that as Delhi and Goa had no power production of their own, he claimed that the same model could be emulated in the island state.