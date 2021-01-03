HD Kumaraswamy Slams BJP For 'spreading Rumours', Denies Joining NDA

Dismissing rumours of the Janata Dal (Secular) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday blamed the BJP of 'systematically spreading rumours' to 'poison the minds of JDS workers.' "The BJP is convinced by the outcome of the Gram Panchayat elections that all attempts to finish the JDS have failed. This is why BJP has been systematically spreading rumours that JDS will join NDA. All of this is absolutely false," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

"Remember, I have a better rapport with the Prime Minister than the state BJP leaders. There is also a respect for Chief Minister Yediyurappa as he is an elder. If the BJP tries to misbehave, it will jeopardize relations, respect and hopes. BJP should keep itself away from issues of JDS. BJP is spreading the rumour that JDS is joining the NDA, claiming that Kumaraswamy is being made the Union Minister. With this kind of lure, the BJP is working to poison the minds of the JDS activists and the people who support the JDS. Let the BJP know that this is unethical politics," he said in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the JDS did not need BJP's friendship and its focus was on the development of the state. "At present, there is no need for an alliance. We also do not need BJP's friendship. What we need is the development of the state. Despite the adversity, there is enthusiasm and spirit among the activists. Everyone knows the result of the election. What is before us is only the party organisation," he stated.

Elections to 91,339 seats in 5,728 gram panchayats in Karnataka were held on December 22 and 27 with the BJP recording an emphatic win in the local polls managing to make inroads in Congress and JDU stronghold Old Mysuru apart from widening its base in rural areas.

(With Agency Inputs)