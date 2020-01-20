As Nadda Takes Over Party Reins, Here's A List of BJP National Presidents From 1980-2020

Seven months after becoming the working president of the party, JP Nadda has officially taken over the reins from Amit Shah as the president of BJP since Shah is serving as Union Home Minister of the country. After the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was recreated as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there have been 11 presidents serving the party in the 14 terms.

List of BJP Presidents Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980–1986 L. K. Advani 1986–1991 Murli Manohar Joshi 1991–1993 L. K. Advani (Second term) 1993–1998 Kushabhau Thakre 1998–2000 Bangaru Laxman 2000–2001 Jana Krishnamurthi 2001–2002 Venkaiah Naidu 2002–2004 L. K. Advani (Third term) 2004–2005 Rajnath Singh 2005–2009 Nitin Gadkari 2009–2013 Rajnath Singh (Second term) 2013–2014 Amit Shah 2014 - 2020 Jagat Prakash Nadda 2020- present

Advani thrice as BJP President

LK Advani has held the post of the president thrice while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed twice as the president of the party. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first president of the party went on to become the first BJP Prime Minister of the country. Nitin Gadkari who held the post of party president is now the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Whereas, Amit Shah who stepped out of the role of President is now the Home Minister of the country.

After becoming Home Minister, Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being the Home Minister. However, Shah remained President of the party since June 2019 for completing organizational restructuring commitments with Nadda as the working president.

The newly appointed president Nadda had been a cabinet minister from 1998 to 2003, in-charge of health and then forest, environment and science minister in the government of Himachal Pradesh from 2008-2010. He was the Union Health Minister during the 2014-2019 period and thereafter he was made the party's working president after Amit Shah became the Home Minister following PM Mod's landslide victory in 2019.

