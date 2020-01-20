JP Nadda Takes Over As BJP Party President Replacing Erstwhile Amit Shah

BJP's working president JP Nadda is set to officially take over as the new party president replacing the erstwhile Amit Shah who holds a larger responsibility as a Home Minister. Nadda who was the Union Health Minister during the 2014-2019 period, was made the party's working president after Amit Shah became the Home Minister following PM Mod's landslide victory in 2019.

Elected unopposed

The time for filing nomination for the post of BJP President is said to be from 10 am to 12:30 pm. However, Nadda will be elected unopposed. Almost all the Union Ministers except those who are on Kashmir's visit will be present at the election. Chief Ministers from BJP ruled states have also attended Nadda's election as party president. He is said to be the 14th party president. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have also been present at the ceremony.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called it an occasion for celebration for the largest party in the world. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while congratulating JP Nadda said that the election procedure in the party runs from the grass-root level to the top post. "Other political parties belong to one family, whereas our whole party itself is one family", said Javadekar asserting confidence that party will prosper under the leadership of Nadda as it did during Amit Shah's leadership.

Nadda has also been a Cabinet Minister from 1998 to 2003, in charge of health and then forest, environment and science ministry with the Himachal Pradesh government from 2008-2010. Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being Home Minister.

However, Shah remained President of the party since June 2019 for completing organisational restructuring commitments with Nadda as the working president.

