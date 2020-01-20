Predecessors Nitin Gadkari & Rajnath Singh Weigh In As JP Nadda Becomes BJP President

As JP Nadda is all set to take over the reins of the BJP from current party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed confidence on his appointment for the post while Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari echoed similar sentiments stating that Nadda would perform his duties with full dignity. Both Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are former BJP presidents.

The Defence Minister while praising Amit Shah's leadership as the party president said, "The work done by Amit Shah in the past five years is unparalleled. He has taken BJP to new heights with his organizational skills".

When asked about the challenges before the new president, the Defence Minister gave a philosophical reply stating, "Challenges will always be there all the time, but we know the art of winning over challenges".

Elected unopposed

Nadda has been elected unopposed as the 14th party president. Chief Ministers from BJP ruled states have also attended Nadda's election as party president. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among the ones to be present at the ceremony.

PM Modi to felicitate Nadda

Kiren Rijiju has called it an occasion for celebration for the largest party in the world whereas Prakash Javadekar while congratulating JP Nadda said that the election procedure in the party runs from the grass-root level to the top post. "Other political parties belong to one family, whereas our whole party itself is one family", said Javadekar asserting confidence that party will prosper under the leadership of Nadda as it did during Amit Shah's leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to felicitate the new party president later in the day at the party headquarters.

Nadda has also been a cabinet minister from 1998 to 2003, in charge of health and then forest, environment and science minister in the government of Himachal Pradesh from 2008-2010. Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being Home Minister. However, Shah remained President of the party since June 2019 for completing organizational restructuring commitments with Nadda as the working president.

