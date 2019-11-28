Here's The List Of All Invitees In Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's Oath-taking Ceremony

As Maharashtra is finally inching closer to have a government a month after election results were declared on October 24, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' has invited various leaders across the party lines to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, November 28. This comes as party leaders like Sanjay Raut had made the statements claiming that they will "even" invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The list of invitees for the swearing-in ceremony

The leaders invited for the ceremony include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from these political figures, the opposition leader from Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the former Uttar Pradesh CM, Akhilesh Yadav, have also been invited. Additionally, the coalition has also invited 400 farmers to attend the ceremony of Maharashtra. It has also been reported that Uddhav Thackeray called Raj Thackeray, chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena personally for the swearing-in ceremony and he is also likely to attend.

Read | ACCESSED: Maha Guv spells out singlular condition for non-MLA Uddhav Thackeray to be CM

PM Modi & Amit Shah invited

In what came out as a major surprise amidst the political chaos in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who is all set to take oath as the Maharashtra CM, spoke to the Prime Minister over the phone and invited him for the ceremony, Shiv Sena party sources confirmed. Thackeray is set to form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. According to sources, he will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 PM.

Read: Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath taking ceremony

Aaditya Thackeray invited Sonia Gandhi

Apart from inviting the Prime Minister, it has also surfaced that Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the ceremony. Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited and are expected to be present at Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

Read | Sanjay Raut: Will Invite PM Modi, Amit Shah To Thackeray's Swearing-in As Maha CM

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the State on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath for the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the State took the oath on Wednesday morning.

Read | "Some Things Must Remain Sacred," Says Anand Mahindra About Mahatma Gandhi Amid Pragya Thakur's 'Nathuram Godse Is A Patriot' Shocker