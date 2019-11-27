Sanjay Raut: Will Invite PM Modi, Amit Shah To Thackeray's Swearing-in As Maha CM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28.

Speaking to media Raut said, "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji." Late on Tuesday, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.

Maha Vikas Aghadi

Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state, had submitted a letter to the Governor announcing that Thackeray had been elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance. The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of the state after Supreme Court asked him to prove the majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

On November 26, SC bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm in the Maharashtra Assembly and directed no secret ballot will be used for voting. The Supreme Court also directed a protem Speaker to be appointed to conduct the floor test. BJP MP Kalidas Kolambkar was appointed as the protem Speaker. Earlier, on Monday,162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel saying they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Fadnavis: The three-day CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23 was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs — all of them who sworn allegiance to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

(with ANI inputs)