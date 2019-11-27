ACCESSED: Maha Guv Spells Out Singlular Condition For Non-MLA Uddhav Thackeray To Be CM

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray and invited him to form the government. The Governor, in his letter, to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the latter has to be elected to either the Legislative Council or Assembly within six months to continue to be the Chief Minister of the state.

Governor’s letter to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Governor in his letter said that he had received a letter from, Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat stating that the formation of a post-poll coalition called ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA). The Governor in the letter further said that the MVA has unanimously chosen Uddhav Thackeray as its leader. The MVA has the support of newly elected MLAs from Shiv Sena, NCP, INC, Samajwadi Part, CPM, PWP, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Independent members.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his letter further wrote that “I have noted that MVA has 166 number of elected members in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, which is more than half the strength of the Assembly. I have also noted from the notification of the Election Commission dated 25 October 2019, that you are not a member of the newly constituted Legislative Assembly. I also understand that you are not a member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra as well I, therefore, have pleasure in appointing you as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, in view of the provision in the constitution, you have to become a member of the legislature of Maharashtra within a period of six months of taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra”.

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the state on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the state took the oath on Wednesday morning.

