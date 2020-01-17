Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets High Power Committee Over Three-capitals Issue

Andhra Pradesh's high-power committee which was constituted for the state's development as well as resolving the three-capital issue met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati's Tadepalli village on Friday.

The committee which has already held three meetings shared the deliberations made in those meetings with the chief minister. Media sources report that the main agenda was to give better clarity to the state government on the three capitals' proposal.

The high-power committee comprises ten ministers, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and others. The committee is said to give its final report to the chief minister on Monday.

In the meetings held earlier, the committee had addressed subjects on the development of the state, decentralization of governance, issues of farmers who gave lands for Amaravati, shifting of secretariat employees and repealing of state's capital region development authority.

Protests against the 3-capital idea

Farmers in Amaravati, have been protesting since last month demanding that Amaravati should remain as Andhra Pradesh's capital. Recently clashes were reported between villagers and the police after women protesters were denied permission for a foot march.

Women from Amaravati village had decided to conduct a 'padh yatra' to Vijayawada but the police had made it clear on Thursday that Section 144 has been imposed so there was no permission for any protest.

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that Andhra Pradesh will have three capitals to boost "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital.

Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. He also stated that it would only be implemented if neeru, nidhulu and paripalana (water, funds, and administration) were equally available to all.

