Himachal CM Asks Party Members To Counter Congress' False Propaganda With Social Media

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed his party members to use social media widely to disperse information on policies and programmes of the Centre and state government as well as counter the 'false propaganda' spread by the opposition.

"All the party functionaries should effectively use the social media to disseminate policies and programmes of the Centre and state government and they should use this media for countering the false propaganda of the Congress party," said Thakur.

'Even with a population of 135 crores...'

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister addressed a virtual rally of Palampur BJP Mandal from Shimla. He elaborated on how the country's preemptive response to COVID-19 has succeeded in saving lives and reducing the death toll from the deadly pandemic substantially despite being the second-most populous country in the world.

"Even with a population of over 135 crore, India has reported about 8,500 deaths due to COVID-19 as compared to over 4.30 lakh deaths reported in 15 most developed countries of the world with a population of about 142 crore," he said.

"It was only possible due to the farsighted and prompt decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively tackle the situation," he added.

Speaking of the technological revolution in the country amid the testing times, the Himachal CM said that the credit goes to PM Modi's Digital India mission because of which people are able to interact with each other virtually by harnessing technology.

He also explained the reason for the state's rising COVID-19 count, saying that it was due to the influx of native people back in the state amid the pandemic.

"The state government brought back as many as 1.95 lakh people of the state stranded in different parts of the country and due to this the cases of COVID positive increased sharply, but still it was the duty of the government to bring these people back home. He said that the people of the state need not panic, as all the cases of coronavirus positive were either those who have come from other states or were their primary contacts," he added.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 486 COVID-19 infections as of now, of which 297 have been cured and discharged while 6 have succumbed to the infection. Currently, there are 186 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)